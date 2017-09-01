SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana man faces felony charges for allegedly trying to ram police vehicles responding to his reported tirade at a school.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Melvin D. Ward III with intimidation, resisting law enforcement and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The South Bend Tribune reports a woman told police Aug. 24 that Ward, who’s her ex-boyfriend and her 3-year-old son’s father, was driving around her neighborhood squealing his tires aggressively.

Officials at Stanley Clark School, the private South Bend school where Ward’s son is a student, then told police the Mishawaka man was acting unusual and the school was on lockdown.

Ward allegedly tried to ram police vehicles outside the school as he was leaving.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Ward, who remained jailed Friday.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com