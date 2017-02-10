Rep. Joe Crowley said Friday that Tropical Storm Harvey is a way for Democrats to show people that government can be a good thing.

“I think what they say to his or her voters is I’m about representing the people in my district. I’m about taking care of the people in my district. I’m about taking care of the people like the people of Texas today who are suffering from this hurricane and the people in Kentucky. The people who have been sold a bill of good about the need for less government. Here’s an opportunity to show that sometimes government is a good thing. It actually can help people,” Mr. Crowley, New York Democrat and chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Crowley was speaking specifically about candidates in areas where Democratic leadership isn’t very popular, like Texas, and how those candidates can win as Democrats look to 2018.

“I know [former] President Obama is leading the charge in terms of really focusing on the efforts in state legislatures and state house races so that we can really get back in the game in state legislatures around the country, focusing on winning gubernatorial races, the silver bullet to really help us in reapportionment coming up in 2020 and 2022,” Mr. Crowley said.