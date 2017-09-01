Rep. John Culberson said Friday that he’s “absolutely confident” Congress will pass the initial Harvey relief funds that President Trump has requested.

“It’s important that constituents, people effected by the storm in southeast Texas and Louisiana, go to disasterassistance.gov, register, indicate you’ve been damaged … so we can get an accurate number for that first bill, which is designed for short-term relief for property damage,” Rep. John Culberson, Texas Republican, said Friday on Fox News.

Mr. Trump requested $6 billion from Congress when they return to Washington next week for Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts. Mr. Culberson said the initial funding will be one part of the multiphase process required for Houston to rebuild.

“The long-term bill will be to repair the flood control [and] infrastructure, to make sure that the next storm that comes, we’ve got better protection against it. I’ll be helping as an appropriator representing Houston. I’ll be one of the lead horses on both of those bills,” he said.

Mr. Culberson represents the 7th Congressional District in Texas, which includes part of Houston and the surrounding suburbs.