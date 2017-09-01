KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is taking some heat for allegations that it broke open meeting laws by holding interviews for the vacated District 5 seat behind closed doors.

Today’s News Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2evVevl ) Thursday that Board President Gary Watson said the call to hold the candidate interviews behind closed doors was to provide them with a calm setting.

Supervisor Buster Johnson, however, expressed concerns.

Johnson says the interviews “really should have been in public” so people could have made up their own mind on who would be the best person for the job.

Johnson disagrees that the interviews qualify for executive session, saying that it’s impossible to bind someone who is not a member of the county to the closed session’s confidentiality.

Information from: Today’s News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com