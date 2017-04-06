NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Harvey’s threat is a thing of the past for New Orleans where residents look ahead to celebrating a Labor Day weekend filled with football, music and parade-filled fun.

Thursday marked the beginning of festivities as the annual street party known as Southern Decadence brought in a flood of tourists to help kick off its celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities. The fun continued Friday and goes through Monday.

Also, New Orleans Saints fans filled the Superdome for the team’s final preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

And, on Saturday, more football is ahead as LSU opens its season against BYU. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium, but it was moved to the Superdome after Harvey swamped parts of Texas. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.