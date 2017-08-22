The Senate parliamentarian has set a firm deadline on the Senate’s Obamacare repeal efforts, saying that if the chamber doesn’t act before the end of the month, it will lose the ability to pass a bill under the 2017 budget rules that help avoid a filibuster.

Sen. Bernard Sanders revealed the decision by the nonpartisan parliamentarian, calling it a “major victory” for those fighting to keep the 2010 Affordable Care Act intact.

Congress passed a budget earlier this year to speed potential passage of an Obamacare repeal, using a process known as “reconciliation.” That allows the majority to circumvent a filibuster, but the legislation must be drawn within tight rules.

And with fiscal year 2017 ending Sept. 30, the parliamentarian has ruled the reconciliation protections will end as well.

Given the already loaded schedule for September, including emergency relief for Hurricane Harvey, a debt-ceiling increase and a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open, it’s unlikely the GOP would also be able to revive the Obamacare repeal.

Efforts in July, before the Senate’s monthlong summer vacation, fell short as Sen. John McCain joined two other Republicans to sink the bill.

Republicans could approve a 2018 budget that would renew the reconciliation protections, but they were already eyeing next year’s budget as a mechanism to get a big tax reform done instead.

Mr. Sanders said Friday’s ruling should force the GOP to come to the table to enhance, rather than repeal, the health law.

“Now that the parliamentarian has determined that Senate Republicans cannot use reconciliation instructions to repeal the Affordable Care Act beyond this fiscal year, we need to work together to expand, not cut, health care for millions of Americans who desperately need it,” said the Vermont independent, who serves as Democrats’ point-man on the committee.