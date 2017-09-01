OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Former Navy star Keenan Reynolds and veteran center Jeremy Zuttah have been cut by the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted last season by Baltimore, Reynolds was trying to make the team as a punt returner and kick returner after a record-setting career as a Navy quarterback. He earned a spot on the practice squad last year and hopes to do the same this season.

The Ravens trimmed 24 players Friday and must make more cuts Saturday to reach the 53-man limit.

Zuttah was signed as a free agent this summer after being traded to San Francisco. He spent the past three seasons with Baltimore and played in all 16 games last year.

Baltimore also cut running backs Lorenzo Taliaferro and Bobby Rainey.

Those placed on injured reserve include: running back Kenneth Dixon, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, linebacker Albert McClellan and rookie guard Nico Siragusa.

