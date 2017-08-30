The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell was aware of doubts raised by the lead investigator in the case against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to ProFootballTalk.

Elliott was suspended six games in August after the NFL put out a report saying it found enough evidence to suggest the running back physically abused ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

But Kia Roberts, the lead investigator, did not believe there was enough evidence to suspend Elliott for six games, according to Deadspin and other outlets.

“The findings were not based on the testimony of any one witness,” a league spokesman told Mike Florio. “It was based on evidence through forensic sources and it was corroborated in the process.”

The NFLPA filed a lawsuit against the league late Thursday, seeking to vacate any upcoming decision in his appeal, saying the process was unfair.