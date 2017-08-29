Roy Moore, current front-runner in the Alabama Senate primary race, didn’t seem to know what DACA was in a recent radio interview.

During a July 11 interview, Mr. Moore was asked if he thought the DACA program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that was started under former President Barack Obama, should remain in place. The former state Supreme Court justice didn’t seem to know about it.

“Pardon? The Dreamer program?” Mr. Moore asked.

The radio host responded, “Yes, sir, the DACA/DAPA. You’re not aware of what Dreamers are?”

“No,” Mr. Moore responded.

After the host gave an explanation, Mr. Moore said it’s something that should be “looked at.”

“Well you know if [President] Trump’s done it, then that’s what Trump’s done. I don’t necessarily agree with it. If they’ve come here illegally then, just like anybody else, they should be vetted,” he said. “If you’re going to talk about immigration, and stop people from coming in you’ve got to address the people that are here illegally now. I think they should be addressed, yes,” he said.

Mr. Moore’s campaign clarified the confusion in a statement.

“Judge Moore doesn’t speak the language of Washington, he speaks the language of the constitution. Judge Moore opposes amnesty under any name. These are the same tactics the career politicians and liberal media used against President Trump, trying to trap in Washington-speak,” Katie Frost, communications director for Mr. Moore’s campaign said in a statement.

The Senate primary runoff is set for Sept. 26. Mr. Moore will face current Sen. Luther Strange who was appointed to the seat earlier this year after Attorney General Jeff Sessions vacated the seat.