Rep. Scott Taylor said Friday that the left pushing “identity politics” doesn’t help solve the problems that people are facing.

“We have a very layered, imperfect history, and I think it’s important for people to understand that. In the end, I think when tribal, racial and identity politics are being pushed, quite frankly from the left mostly, I think that that is dangerous. I think that that is bad for the American people, and in the end it does nothing to advance things that are legitimate issues,” Mr. Taylor, Virginia Republican, said on MSNBC.

“Tearing down every statue in America does nothing for you if you have a problem. Your problem is still there,” he added referring to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month when neo-Nazi protesters clashed with anti-protest groups. The violence resulted in the deaths of three people.

Mr. Taylor, who criticized President Trump for his response to the protests, said that he agrees with the president on many things but will speak out when he disagrees.

“If I’m attracting opponents from the extreme right or extreme left than I think I’m probably doing a pretty good job for my folks. I support the president, but not blindly. I think that’s important for anyone,” he said.