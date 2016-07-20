Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday that his city is moving into the recovery process with the number of rescues “dramatically down.”

“Many of the rescues you’re seeing have been outside the City of Houston. There’s still an extreme, extreme need for rescues outside the City of Houston, like in the Beaumont and Jefferson County area. But in terms of the City of Houston we’re now going door-to-door to make sure that we have not missed anyone that there’s not someone, especially seniors or people who are disabled, who are stranded,” Mr. Turner, Texas Democrat, said on CNN.

So far, the storm’s death toll has climbed to 47.

He said that although Houston is moving into the next phase, the areas around the city are still in “dire need” of rescue assistance.

“There are still many rescues in the region, but with regards to the City of Houston, we are starting to move into the recovery phase with the number of rescues being dramatically down,” Mr. Turner said.

Coastal Texas was slammed with Tropical Storm Harvey over the past week leaving many homes flooded and people scattered in shelters across the city. Flood waters have started to recede in recent days, however, allowing some to assess the damage to their homes.