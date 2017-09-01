WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on federal officials (all times local):

6 p.m.

New Jersey’s public transportation system says it continues to have every expectation that they will meet a federal deadline to install a mandatory safety system.

Friday’s statement comes after a Federal Railroad Administration inspection report dated June 12 that was reviewed by The Record newspaper recommends federal officials fine NJ Transit for their delay in installing positive train control. The fine could be from $500 to $25,000.

Positive train control helps slow or stop trains to prevent them from running stop signals or going through an area too fast.

NJ Transit’s quarterly report shows only 13 of the 440 locomotives have the equipment, 69 out of the 1,100 employees have been trained and the system has not been activated on any of the tracks that need it before the December 2018 deadline.

NJ Transit says the safety technology remains a priority and they work “every day to keep it moving forward.”

___

___

