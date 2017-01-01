BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - J.K. Dobbins broke Ohio State’s freshman record by rushing for 181 yards in his college debut, J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away to beat Indiana 49-21 on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes have won 23 straight over the Hoosiers.

Indiana had big plans for what was billed as the biggest opener in school history - a prime time, nationally televised game that included the first trip by ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Bloomington.

With Mike Weber, Ohio State’s top runner in 2016, out with a hamstring injury, Dobbins stepped in and surpassed Maurice Clarett’s previous debut record of 175 yards set in 2002 against Texas Tech.

Barrett was 20 of 35 for 304 yards. He added 61 yards rushing and another score to move within two touchdowns of matching Drew Brees’ Big Ten career record for total touchdowns of 106.

The Buckeyes didn’t reach the end zone until Antonio Williams’ 1-yard plunge with 5:17 left in the first half. They finally retook the lead on Barrett’s 2-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter and pulled away after Parris Campbell hauled in a 74-yard TD pass to make it 27-21 with 4:38 left in the third. Ohio State scored the last 28 points.

Indiana, controlled most of the first half of Tom Allen’s home debut as coach.

Hoosiers quarterback Richard Lagow played fearlessly, finishing 40 of 65 with 410 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also broke Ben Chappell’s school record for pass attempts of 64 set in 2010 against Michigan, and finished with the second-highest completions total in one game.

NO. 10 OKLAHOMA STATE 59, TULSA 24

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Mason Rudolph threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help Oklahoma State beat Tulsa.

Rudolph completed 20 of 24 passes with no interceptions. The senior joined Brandon Weeden as the only Cowboys quarterbacks to surpass 9,000 yards in career passing.

James Washington caught six passes for 145 yards, including touchdown receptions of 77 and 40 yards.

Justice Hill ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, J.D. King had 95 and LD Brown 92 for the Cowboys, who are in the preseason Top 10 for the third time in school history. Oklahoma State gained 640 total yards.

Tulsa’s Chad President, who got the start over Luke Skipper, passed for 178 yards and ran for 69. Corey Taylor II ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25