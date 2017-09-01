President Trump sent Congress a request Friday night for $7.9 billion to help Texas and Louisiana recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The request, likely to be approved by lawmakers quickly next week, would add $7.4 billion to the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid fund and $450 million for disaster loans for small businesses, The Associated Press first reported.

The relief package, about $2 billion more than the White House projected Thursday, is only the first installment of what will be much more federal aid for the region hit by massive floods. The White House said more than 436,000 households have registered with FEMA for aid.

The administration is not asking lawmakers to link the disaster aid to an increase in the federal debt limit, but noted that if the $20 trillion debt ceiling is not raised by the end of this month, “it may not be possible” to fund the requested emergency appropriations.