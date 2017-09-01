ST. LOUIS (AP) - As a judge weighs evidence in the first-degree murder case against a former St. Louis police officer, there is growing uneasiness that the city could see the sort of unrest that followed a fatal police shooting in nearby Ferguson three years ago.

Jason Stockley is charged with fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 after a chase. Stockley’s trial ended Aug. 9. Judge Timothy Wilson gave attorneys until Aug. 18 to file post-trial summaries.

Two weeks later, it remains unclear when Wilson will rule.

The case rekindles racial tension, as Stockley is white and Smith was black.

If Stockley is acquitted, activists are pledging civil disobedience that could include shutting down highways and Lambert Airport, as well as disrupting downtown businesses. Barricades now surround two downtown courthouses and police headquarters.