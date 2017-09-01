The White House downplayed Friday recent polls showing President Trump with low approval ratings, saying that some of the same “silly” polls failed to predict that Mr. Trump would win the presidency.

“I think a lot of those polls are the same polls that predicted that Donald Trump would never be the president, and he’s sitting in the Oval Office as I stand here,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I don’t have a lot of faith in a lot of those polls.”

Various surveys have found the president’s job-approval rating below 40 percent, and a Fox News poll on Wednesday found that 56 percent of respondents believe Mr. Trump is “tearing the country apart.”

Mrs. Sanders said the president is busy working to make sure Texas and Louisiana recover from Hurricane Harvey, and to push for tax reform, the centerpiece of his economic agenda.

“The numbers, frankly, what we are focused on and that this administration cares about are not poll numbers,” Mrs. Sanders said. “The numbers we’re focused on have to do with actual problems that Americans are facing. The numbers that we’re focused on are the ones that actually impact day-to-day lives for all Americans. That’s what we’re focused on, certainly not silly polls that frankly weren’t much use to us during the election, and certainly I don’t think are now.”