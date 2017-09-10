LANDOVER — Redskins running back Chris Thompson said Sunday he was a little nervous for his family’s safety during Hurricane Irma.

Thompson’s mother and his stepfather live in Greenville, Florida. Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 2 hurricane traveling through the state.

He said he wouldn’t worry because of his mom.

“I know my mom. She’s not worrying about it,” Thompson said. “She’s a praying woman. I never have a doubt that she’s going to be fine. Whatever effects, whatever happens, we’ll find a way and I’ll find a way. If I have to do anything for my family, I’ll find a way to put them back in a good standing.”

Besides his parents, Thompson’s brother and his family live in Tallahassee, Florida, also projected to be affected by the storm.

Thompson, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Redskins last week, was planning to call his family to check on their safety after the Redskins’ 30-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The running back rushed for four yards and caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s loss.