The boom of a crane at an apartment building under construction in Miami collapsed on Sunday morning and sent bricks toppling to the ground due to strong winds as Hurricane Irma made landfall.

The boom is still connected by the crane’s tower cable and is partially hanging off the side of the building’s roof.

Video shows crane collapsed atop a Miami building as Hurricane #Irma’s powerful gusts tear through the city https://t.co/MLl2wyPinRpic.twitter.com/cZg4NA4BCQ — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

The Miami Herald reported that fire and building personnel were on the scene to observe the damage. Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said it’s too dangerous to send crews out because of the weather, and advised nearby tenants to move to safer locations.

No injuries were reported.