Sen. John McCain expressed confidence in the treatment of his cancer on Sunday, saying all of the results so far are “excellent.”

“The prognosis is pretty good,” Mr. McCain said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Look, this is a very vicious form of cancer that I’m facing. But all results so far are excellent, everything’s fine. I have more energy than ever.”

“I’m getting the best treatment that anybody could get, and I’m very happy,” he continued. “I’m very happy with my life. I’m very happy with what I’ve been able to do. And there’s two ways of looking at these things. One of them is to celebrate. I am able to celebrate a wonderful life, and I will be grateful for additional time that I have.”

The Arizona Republican was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He returned to the Senate last week after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

He said an MRI to assess the effectiveness of those treatments is scheduled for Monday.