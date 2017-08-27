LANDOVER — Redskins tackles Morgan Moses and Trent Williams dealt with ankle injuries, while safety D.J. Swearinger had back spasms during Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Jay Gruden announced.

Williams left the game and missed three plays in the third quarter, but returned. Moses and Swearinger, meanwhile, also played through their injuries.

Prior to the game, the NFL Network reported tight end Jordan Reed has been dealing with a fracture in his toe, which Reed had spoken about during training camp.

Reed, who wears orthotics to deal with the injury, said he wasn’t limited in what he could do against the Eagles. He returned to the field in mid-August after beginning training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“I felt perfectly fine, man,” said Reed, who had five catches for 36 yards. “I felt 100 percent.”

Gruden said receiver Josh Doctson was on a pitch count for his snaps. “I just got to be available,” Doctson said. “I’ve got to earn those reps through practice. It’s not just given to me.”

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder, linebacker Ryan Anderson and center Spencer Long all played after being listed as questionable on Friday.