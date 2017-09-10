LANDOVER – One of the Redskins most costly plays Sunday was Kirk Cousins‘ fumble with 1:38 to go in the fourth quarter.

But was it really a fumble?

Video reviews seemed to show the ball leaving Kirk Cousins‘ hand in a forward throwing motion before it was slapped away by defensive end Brandon Graham, then collected by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The initial ruling was a strip-sack for Graham, a fumble for Cousins and a recovery for Cox, which he returned for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 28-17. If Cousins had control of the ball when he released it with a forward motion, though, the ruling should have been an incomplete pass.

“Real time, I have lack of control in the hand,” referee Brad Allen told a pool reporter. “That means empty hand going forward. We ruled fumble, recovered by the defense.”

The ruling stood upon review. This year, the officials have access to video monitors on the field during reviews and can communicate with NFL headquarters in New York. Those in the league office make the final call, however.