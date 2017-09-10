BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Darrel Colbert Jr. accounted for six touchdowns as Lamar routed Division II member Texas of the Permian Basin 72-6 on Saturday night.

Lamar (1-1) bounced back after losing 59-14 against North Texas in its season opener.

Colbert was 18 of 23 for 190 yards passing and four touchdowns. He ran for another 69 yards and two scores. He connected on scoring throws to four separate receivers, highlighted by a 27-yard TD pass to Kendrick King. Colbert ran for a 27-yard score, and his 7-yard run into the end zone stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 44-6 midway through the third quarter.

Brandon Dabney scored on a 60-yard interception return, and Cole Starnes ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Caden Coots ran for a 3-yard TD in the first quarter for UTPB.

It was the first meeting between the schools.



