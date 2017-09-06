Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 3,782 yards in his rookie season in 2016. This year, with the additions of receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Philadelphia is hoping those numbers will increase and Wentz will lead a more explosive passing game.

On Sunday, though, when the Redskins host the Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL regular season, that’s not all they’ll be worried about.

“He’s mobile,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “He’s a big guy. He’s not just going to sit up in the pocket, even though he can do that. But if he sees something he’s going to take off for it. That’s kind of a stickler to the defense because you’ve got everybody covered up and the rush doesn’t get him or get a hand on him he can elude defenders.”

Wentz did have 150 rushing yards on 46 attempts with two touchdowns last season.

“He can get outside the box and he can run for that first down and that’s backbreaking to a defense when you’ve got third-and-freaking-10 and he’s got out of the pocket and scrambled,” Norman said. “It sucks. It really does so you’ve got to go play another three to four downs if that comes about.”