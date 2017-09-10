LAS VEGAS (AP) - Supporters of a cancelled program that protects some immigrant youths in the country illegally are rallying in Las Vegas Sunday with a march at Trump International Hotel.

Several hundred are expected for the afternoon rally calling on President Donald Trump and Nevada’s elected officials to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

Trump’s administration announced last week it was ending the program created by former President Barack Obama in 2012. The program protects immigrants brought to country illegally as children or whose families overstayed visas from deportation while also allowing them to legally work for two-year periods.

Those already enrolled in the program will be able to keep their permits until they expire but no new applicants are being accepted.

About 13,000 youths have been granted DACA in Nevada.