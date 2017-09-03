Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson, center Spencer Long and receiver Jamison Crowder are all active Sunday for Washington’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles after being limited in practice throughout the week.

The Redskins listed the following seven players as inactive: running back Mack Brown, cornerback Joshua Holsey, guard Tyler Catalina, tackle TJ Clemmings, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons.

Anderson (stinger), Long (knee), and Crowder (hip) had been listed as questionable on Friday.