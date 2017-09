If anyone put money on Ryan Kerrigan as the first Redskin to score a touchdown during the 2017 season, they likely won quite a bit of dough on Sunday.

Kerrigan intercepted Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz early in the second quarter and took the pick to the house, pulling the Redskins within a score. After the extra point, the Eagles led 13-7.

Kerrigan now has three career interceptions. In an odd bit of trivia, all have been returned for touchdowns.