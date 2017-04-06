The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (58) 2-0 1522 1 2. Oklahoma (2) 2-0 1447 5 3. Clemson (1) 2-0 1380 3 4. Southern Cal 2-0 1324 6 5. Penn St. 2-0 1299 4 6. Washington 2-0 1124 7 7. Michigan 2-0 1107 8 8. Ohio St. 1-1 1003 2 9. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1002 11 10. Wisconsin 2-0 993 9 11. Florida St. 0-1 944 10 12. LSU 2-0 935 12 13. Georgia 2-0 882 15 14. Louisville 2-0 658 17 15. Auburn 1-1 591 13 16. Virginia Tech 2-0 559 18 17. Miami 1-0 542 16 18. Kansas St. 2-0 475 19 19. Stanford 1-1 364 14 20. TCU 2-0 352 23 21. Washington St. 2-0 233 20 22. South Florida 2-0 188 21 23. Tennessee 2-0 159 25 24. Florida 0-1 146 22 25. UCLA 2-0 119 -

Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.