By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, September 10, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (58)2-015221
2. Oklahoma (2)2-014475
3. Clemson (1)2-013803
4. Southern Cal2-013246
5. Penn St.2-012994
6. Washington2-011247
7. Michigan2-011078
8. Ohio St.1-110032
9. Oklahoma St.2-0100211
10. Wisconsin2-09939
11. Florida St.0-194410
12. LSU2-093512
13. Georgia2-088215
14. Louisville2-065817
15. Auburn1-159113
16. Virginia Tech2-055918
17. Miami1-054216
18. Kansas St.2-047519
19. Stanford1-136414
20. TCU2-035223
21. Washington St.2-023320
22. South Florida2-018821
23. Tennessee2-015925
24. Florida0-114622
25. UCLA2-0119-

Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.

