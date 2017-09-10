ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons‘ new retractable-roof stadium is ready to open.

The roof, that is.

After dealing with construction and mechanical issues that delayed the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and forced the first five games to be played with the roof closed, officials said it was scheduled to be open for next Sunday night’s game in which the defending NFC champion Falcons will host the Green Bay Packers .

It will depend on the weather, of course, but the long-range forecast looked extremely promising: a high of 85 during the day, with mostly sunny conditions, and a low of 64 in the evening.

The Falcons haven’t played an open-air home game since their finale at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on Dec. 15, 1991. The team moved into the Georgia Dome the following year for a 25-season run.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened last month with a pair of Falcons‘ exhibition games. The $1.5 billion facility has since hosted two college football games , as well as Sunday’s Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and FC Dallas . But the unique roof, which resembles a camera lens, remained shut while workers ensured it could open and close within about 12 minutes .

Those problems have apparently been resolved, though the roof will be closed when United hosts New England in an MLS game Wednesday night.