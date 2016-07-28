An extensive new Pew Research Center analysis released Friday finds that 48 percent of Democratic voters overall now identify as liberals. A decade ago, that number was 32 percent, and it was even less in previous years — down to 28 percent in 2000.

There is an interesting ethnic dynamic at work within the party, however. Currently, 55 percent of white Democratic voters say they are liberal — compared to 28 percent of black Democrats — the lowest percentage of all — and 41 percent of Hispanic Democrats.

While 8 percent of white Democrats now identify as conservative, that number is 30 percent among black Democrats and 22 percent among Hispanic Democrats.

“More black Democratic voters continue to characterize their views as moderate than as liberal. This year, 40 percent of black Democrats call themselves moderate,” writes Pew Research analyst Samantha Smith. “Among Hispanic Democratic voters, 36% describe their political views as moderate, 41% as liberal and 22% as conservative.”

Meanwhile, who is the most liberal among all Democrats? That award goes to those with a post-graduate school education — who weigh in at 60 percent liberal. Among college grads, the number is 58 percent, and among millennials born after 1981 it is 57 percent.

The analysis was based on 17 years worth of Pew Research Center voter surveys.