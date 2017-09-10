Sen. Bill Nelson said Monday that more funding for both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey will be needed in the coming weeks and months.

“It was white knuckle time before the storm. FEMA was running out of money last Friday. Fortunately, we got the $15 billion passed, but that’s only going to last a few weeks now. We’re going to have to do another emergency supplemental appropriates and that’s only going to last so long. So this kind of costly clean-up and tending to the storm and the aftermath, that’s going to go on for months,” Mr. Nelson, Florida Democrat, said on MSNBC.

President Trump signed the disaster relief package into law on Friday, which also included an extension of the debt ceiling until December. Mr. Trump struck the deal with Democratic leaders, but it passed through Congress quickly last week.