NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Dozens of people have gathered in New Haven to express concerns about President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a hearing Monday at First and Summerfield Church. The Connecticut Democrat says he will bring the testimony back to Washington in an effort to pass legislation that will provide legal status to young immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The church has been providing sanctuary from deportation to immigrant Marco Reyes. The Ecuador native entered the U.S. illegally in 1997 and lives in Meriden.

Reyes’ 23-year-old daughter, Evelyn, says she is worried because she also now faces deportation due to Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program put in place during the Obama administration.