MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - A congressman says nine people protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was improperly detained at a Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas.

The Border Patrol confirmed Monday that it detained nine people at its checkpoint in Falfurrias, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border. It said all nine were released after agents “validated their claims by reviewing and verifying their documents.”

An attorney for one told the Monitor newspaper in McAllen reported that they were held for several hours.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez said in a statement that the group was “held for too long,” and that the Border Patrol told his office it blamed slow technology at the checkpoint.

President Donald Trump’s administration said last week it would phase out DACA.