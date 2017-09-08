FEMA Administrator Brock Long said Monday that he hopes the past two weeks of storms change the preparation for major storms.

“Hopefully, we can use these two landmark events to hit the reset button on how this country does evacuations across the board,” Mr. Brock said on MSNBC.

Hurricanes Irma barreled across Florida over the weekend with damaging winds and rainfall as the now weakened tropical storm continues to move through the area. This storm comes just a few weeks after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas and Louisiana coastline where recovery efforts there are only just beginning.

Mr. Brock said there needs to be more done for those who may not have the financial means to pick up and move out of the storm’s way. He added that people need to evacuate when they’re told to do so and make sure they move out of the storm surge area.

“It’s not over, unfortunately,” he said. “I think that as you’re seeing, most of those areas proactively issued evacuations for this very event that’s occurring now. What’s important is that citizens are listening to their local ordinances.”

Irma is expected to cause more damage in the Southeast including parts of Georgia and the Carolinas as well as Alabama and Tennessee.