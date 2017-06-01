SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California’s attorney general is filing his lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) plans to file the suit Monday.

He told The Associated Press last week that the lawsuit will be similar to the legal arguments made in a suit already filed by 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Becerra says California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session announced that new applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not take action.