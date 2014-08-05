Rep. Dave Trott announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2018.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I have decided that the best course for me is to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector. Over the next 16 months, I plan to continue serving the people I represent, working hard to advance real solutions for the American people,” Mr. Trott, Michigan Republican, said in a statement.

Mr. Trott represents the 11th Congressional District located northwest of Detroit in a largely suburban community.

“Dave Trott has been a pivotal member of Congress, and a bold and tireless representative for his district,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement

“The NRCC is looking forward to keeping his seat red in 2018. We will not let his hard work go to waste, and are confident this seat will remain under Republican control,” he added.

Mr. Trott is the third Republican incumbent in the past week to decide not to run again in 2018. Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Dave Reichert of Washington state also decided not to run for re-election next cycle.

Republicans have an overwhelming majority in the House with 240 seats out of the 435, but some say that their majority could be threatened in 2018 with President Trump’s continuously low approval rating.