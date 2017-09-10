Senate Democrats pressed President Trump Monday to explain why he hasn’t followed through on his intent to declare the opioids crisis a national emergency, saying it causes them to question his pledge to throw more resources at the problem.

One month ago, Mr. Trump stunned lawmakers by saying his team was “drawing documents” to follow through on the emergency declaration — the first and most urgent recommendation of the White House commission on heroin and prescription painkiller addiction led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“Since then, however, your administration has yet to make such a declaration, leaving another unfilled promise to provide overdue relief to the individuals and communities who continue to suffer,” a group of 10 Senate Democrats wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump.

Democrats reacted with guarded optimism at the time of Mr. Trump’s announcement Aug. 10, delivered verbally during a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club. The pronouncement came just days after his health secretary, Tom Price, suggested the president didn’t need emergency powers to fight the epidemic.

At the time, Democrats from hard-hit states such as New Hampshire and West Virginia said they shared Mr. Trump’s concern but wanted to see more details, citing the administration’s support for cuts to Medicaid insurance and other programs that deliver opioids treatment or focus on drug addiction.

Democrats reissued those complaints Monday.

“Your lack of action — coupled with your support of policies that would make access to substance abuse disorder care and treatment more difficult for millions of Americans — causes us to question your commitment to ending the opioid use disorder and overdose crisis,” they wrote.

Democrats asked the White House to disclose whether staff is conducting an expedited legal review of what would be needed to declare a national emergency and cut red tape standing in the way of broader treatment.

They also want to know how Mr. Trump might implement recommendations in Mr. Christie’s interim report, from expanding the use of medication-assisted treatment to stopping the flow of dangerous synthetic opioids through U.S. mail from foreign postal systems, particularly China’s.

More Americans are dying from opioid addiction than ever before, even as doctors prescribe fewer pills and Washington focuses on the problem.

Preliminary figures from the National Center for Health Statistics suggest that overdose-related deaths soared to more than 64,000 in 2016, a more than 20 percent increase from 2015. Experts attribute the surge to the deadly influx of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into the heroin supply.

Mr. Trump touted his commitment to fighting opioid addiction on the campaign trail last year, saying his push to build a border wall with Mexico would blunt the flow of drugs into the U.S.

His commission’s interim report largely focused on treatment and prescription-drug monitoring, however, rather than a law-and-order approach.

Lawmakers appear to be monitoring what ends up in the commission’s final report to the president.

For instance, Republican senators Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Joni Ernst of Iowa urged the administration on Friday to evaluate “take-back programs” that help people properly dispose of unused pills.

“Unfortunately, the interim report did not include any reference to prescription drug take-back programs,” Mr. Grassley and Ms. Ernst wrote to Richard Baum, acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. “We believe these programs may be an effective part of an all-of-the-above strategy to approaching the opioid epidemic.”

Meanwhile, governors and attorneys general are taking action on the state level. Some have issued rules that limit the amount of pills patients receive for things such as tooth extractions or broken bones, while others have sued pharmaceutical companies and wholesalers, alleging they created a public nuisance by flooding the market with painkillers.

In June, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter charged a doctor with five counts of murder, after a number of her patients died from overdoses between 2010 and 2014.