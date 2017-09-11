President Trump and first lady Melania Trump led a moment of silence Monday on the South Lawn of the White House in observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

At 8:46 a.m., the time when the first airliner hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, a bell tolled and Mr. Trump and a large gathering of White House officials stood in silence to remember the nearly 3,000 Americans killed that day.

The silence was broken a minute later by a Marine playing “Taps” on the trumpet.

Those in attendance on the South Lawn included top advisers Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, Gary Cohn and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster*, Communications Director Hope Hicks and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The moment of silence was one of several events planned for Monday to observe the 16th anniversary of the attack by radical Islamic terrorists.

A short time later, Mr. and Mrs. Trump attended an observance ceremony at the Pentagon, which was hit by a hijacked airliner at 9:37 a.m. on this day in 2001.

The president laid a wreath at the memorial there.

At Ground Zero in New York City, a ceremony marked the event by reading the names of the more than 2,700 people killed there.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a airline crashed after passengers stormed the cockpit and attempted to retake the plane from hijackers.

Thirty-three passengers, seven crew members and four hijackers died when the plane, en route to Washington, crashed into a field in Shanksville.

* National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s title was stated incorrectly in a previous version of the story.