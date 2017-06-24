The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily restored a Trump administration executive order that blocks thousands of refugees from entering the United States.

The decision comes after the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to block an appellate court ruling issued last week that would require the U.S. to admit any refugees who are already working with nonprofit resettlement agencies in the country.

In a one-page order signed by Justice Anthony Kennedy, the high court stayed the ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while the justices consider the Justice Department’s request for a longer ban. Justice Kennedy ordered the groups opposing the travel ban to file a response by noon Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had also ruled last week in the case that extended family members including grandparents, nieces, nephews and cousins of people already in the U.S. should be exempted from the travel ban because they are considered to have a “close” enough relationship. The Justice Department noted in its filing that it disagrees with that ruling but is not challenging that portion of the ruling.

The 9th Circuit decision had been set to go into effect Tuesday.

As a result of the ruling, approximately 24,000 refugees would be able to enter the U.S. because they’ve received “assurances” that a resettlement agency has promised the federal government to provide services for that person.

Acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall argued in his filing for the DOJ that the “refugee-resettlement agencies’ assurance agreements are with the federal government and do not establish any relationship ‘with a particular person seeking to enter the country as a refugee.’ “

The federal government has already been allowing refugees into the country who have close family members here, but Mr. Wall wrote that allowing in refugees who have only assurances from resettlement agencies “would upend the status quo and do far greater harm to the national interest.”

The Justice Department’s request for a stay of the 9th Circuit ruling is

President Trump’s original travel ban called for halting admissions to the U.S. of visitors and immigrants from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian and Yemen. The president also called for a total halt on refugee admissions.

The 90-day country ban is slated to expire later in September, or just weeks before the Supreme Court is expected to take up the case once again.

The refugee ban was slated to last 120 days, with a more permanent ban on refugees from Syria, where the U.S. says it struggles to vet identities.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the executive order on Oct. 10.