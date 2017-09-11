SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A fatal collision between a train and person on the tracks has led to a suspension of service on New Mexico’s commuter rail line between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2ji0PXL) that the northbound Rail Runner Express train struck the person early Monday between Santo Domingo and San Felipe pueblos.

The train continues to run between Belen and the Sandoval County/US 550 station.

There is no estimate on when service might resume.

