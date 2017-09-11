INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana police officials say a proposal to eliminate the state’s handgun carry license requirement for civilians could result in a loss of revenue.

The Tribune-Star reports the Joint Committee on Judiciary and Public Policy heard presentations on the proposal Thursday. It seeks to repeal the law requiring a person to obtain a license in order to carry a handgun in the state.

An Indiana State Police fiscal impact statement shows the department anticipates losing $5.2 million next year and $5.3 million in 2019 if the bill passes.

A four-year license is $40 in state and local fees, and a lifetime license is $125 in fees. The funds are used to pay for firearms training and supplies, such as ammunition.

A committee hearing on the proposed legislation is scheduled Oct. 12.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com