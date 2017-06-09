Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is reportedly considering a Senate run in Utah if longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch retires.

UtahPolicy.com reports that sources close to Mr. Romney say he’s making preparations to run, but some say Mr. Hatch likely won’t make a decision on whether he’ll run for another term until the end of the year. It would be Mr. Hatch’s eight term in office if he decides to run again.

Mr. Hatch has said in the past that he’d be willing to step aside if someone like Mr. Romney wanted to run for the seat. Mr. Romney was the GOP presidential nominee in the 2012 elections, but lost to former President Barack Obama, who was the incumbent.

Rep. Chris Stewart, Utah Republican, has also expressed interest in running for the Senate in 2018. He currently represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, which serves Salt Lake City.