LANDOVER, Maryland — Let’s get this out of the way: It’s not good that Kirk Cousins tied Rob Kelley as the Washington Redskins‘ leading rusher Sunday.

Cousins ran for 30 yards on four carries in Washington’s 30-17 Week 1 loss to the Eagles at FedEx field. (Starting running back Rob Kelley rushed for 30 yards on 10 carries.) That’s bad news, except in one specific way as it relates to Cousins‘ development.

Cousins has spoken this offseason about wanting to make more plays with his legs and did so multiple times Sunday. Cousins converted on 3rd and 2 in the second quarter with a four-yard run and moved the chains again with a seven-yard scramble in the third quarter.

“Some were more designed runs,” Cousins said. “Good play calls and good designs. Others were scrambles where the pocket broke down and I felt I had to get out. Again, sometimes you don’t even know if I left too early and when I go back and watch the film and say, ‘Could I have stood in there and found a throw?’ You never know until you watch it.

“It’s good to make those plays from time to time and keep defenses honest and always weigh the risk with the reward when you’re running around with the ball in your hand,” he said. “You’re always risking a fumble, so you’ve gotta be careful. I was able to make a few plays today with my legs and hopefully we can mix those in going forward.”

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who caught a couple nice passes on crossing routes on a day in which his connection with Cousins struggled overall, said that Cousins‘ skill on play-fakes and keepers makes those kinds of plays easier in the passing game.

Overall, the Redskins see that as an area in which Cousins can grow significantly this year. He may have taken a step backward in other areas, but he took one forward there Sunday.