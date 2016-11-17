Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Monday that Sept. 11, 2001, isn’t part of history yet.

“It’s not like Pearl Harbor, or some of the other terrible things in our history — the assassination of John Kennedy — the things that people remember where they were when they found out about it. It’s something that’s still going on. This isn’t yet part of our history,” Mr. Giuliani, New York Republican, said on Fox News on the 16th anniversary of the attacks.

Mr. Giuliani was mayor when the World Trade Center was struck with commercial airplanes in a terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people. Another plane also hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and another plane went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



Mr. Giuliani warns that although the world has not seen an attack on the scale of 9/11, there have been subsequent terrorist attacks, and the threat is still very real.

“The motivations that caused that attack are still a danger to us. Now, we may not have been attacked on the scale since 9/11, but we’ve been attacked since 9/11, and there have been numerous attacks in Europe, and numerous attacks in Asia,” Mr. Giuliani said.