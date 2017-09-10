Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was met with a Gatorade bath following his team’s surprising 46-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

McVay, 31, hired in January after serving as the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, became the youngest head coach to win a game in the Super Bowl era.

“I could have avoided it if I wanted to, but I felt like I kind of had to take it a little bit,” McVay said after the game.

Sean McVay gives a slight fist pump as he walks off the field and up the Coliseum ramp. @CVRamsClubpic.twitter.com/2U5PFPW0VW — Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) September 10, 2017

The Rams offense looked completely fresh under McVay. Second-year quarterback Jared Goff, who struggled mightily during his rookie season, was only one of four quarterbacks Sunday to throw for over 300 yards.

The Redskins won’t have to wait long to face McVay as they’re set to meet Sunday in Week 2.