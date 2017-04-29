The White House wouldn’t say Monday if President Trump shared the option of his former political strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, who said Republican leaders in Congress wanted to “nullify” the 2016 election.

“The president is committed to working with Congress to getting things done,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We are moving things forward.”

She also wouldn’t say if Mr. Trump wanted the GOP leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, replaced.

As an example of getting things done, however, she noted the deal Mr. Trump struck with Democratic leaders — Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — to win approval of emergency funding to respond to recent hurricanes.

The deal riled GOP lawmakers.

Asked if Mr. Trump wanted Mr. McConnell and Mr. Ryan ousted from their GOP leadership roles, Mrs. Sanders focused on the present situation.

“Right now, the president is committed to working with the leadership we have,” she said.

In a “60 Minutes” interview, Mr. Bannon, who resigned last month as part of a White House shakeup, said Mr. McConnell and Mr. Ryan were working against the president’s agenda.

“They do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It’s very obvious,” he said.