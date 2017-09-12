TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents say five adults from Mexico have been arrested after trying to cross the Arizona border illegally by hiding in a car’s trunk and under its floorboards.

Agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint say a van was stopped for a secondary inspection Friday night after a Border Patrol canine alerted them to an odor.

Three Mexican men were found under the van’s floorboard.

On Sunday evening, an agent referred a passenger car for a secondary inspection and two adults from Mexico inside the trunk.

Authorities say the five immigrants ranged in age from 21 to 35 and were processed for immigration violations.

The drivers of the two vehicles were a 55-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both U.S. citizens. They were arrested for smuggling illegal immigrants.