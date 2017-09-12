DETROIT (AP) - Organizers of the fourth annual Detroit Homecoming are bringing in professionals with Detroit ties in hopes of convincing them to invest or reinvest in the city.

The 3-day event starts Wednesday with an invitation-only gathering at the Michigan Central train station. Speakers include actress and comedienne Lily Tomlin, NBA champion and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Tomlin was born in Detroit. She received Life Achievement honors earlier this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Green is from Saginaw and played college basketball at Michigan State University. Ross earned his law degree from Wayne State University.

Organizers have said that since the first Detroit Homecoming in 2014, former residents have bought buildings, invested in businesses, started nonprofits and moved back to Detroit.