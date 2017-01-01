The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Green Bay Packers (7)
|1
|0
|0
|376
|2
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)
|1
|0
|0
|367
|7
|3. Dallas Cowboys (1)
|1
|0
|0
|331
|8
|4. New England Patriots (1)
|0
|1
|0
|329
|1
|5. Atlanta Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|328
|5
|6. Oakland Raiders (1)
|1
|0
|0
|327
|6
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers (1)
|1
|0
|0
|327
|4
|8. Seattle Seahawks
|0
|1
|0
|297
|3
|9. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|282
|15
|10. Carolina Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|267
|13
|11. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|261
|17
|12. Baltimore Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|248
|22
|13. Detroit Lions
|1
|0
|0
|244
|19
|14. Denver Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|243
|18
|15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|210
|12
|16. Tennessee Titans
|0
|1
|0
|187
|10
|17. New York Giants
|0
|1
|0
|184
|9
|18. Miami Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|180
|16
|19. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|177
|27
|20. Los Angeles Rams
|1
|0
|0
|153
|30
|21. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|134
|24
|22. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|1
|0
|131
|14
|23. Washington Redskins
|0
|1
|0
|125
|21
|24. Houston Texans
|0
|1
|0
|121
|11
|25. Buffalo Bills
|1
|0
|0
|111
|28
|26. New Orleans Saints
|0
|1
|0
|89
|23
|27. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|1
|0
|82
|20
|28. Chicago Bears
|0
|1
|0
|80
|29
|29. Cleveland Browns
|0
|1
|0
|59
|31
|30. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|1
|0
|37
|26
|31. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|1
|0
|28
|25
|32. New York Jets
|0
|1
|0
|21
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)