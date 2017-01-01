By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Green Bay Packers (7)1003762
2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)1003677
3. Dallas Cowboys (1)1003318
4. New England Patriots (1)0103291
5. Atlanta Falcons1003285
6. Oakland Raiders (1)1003276
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (1)1003274
8. Seattle Seahawks0102973
9. Minnesota Vikings10028215
10. Carolina Panthers10026713
11. Philadelphia Eagles10026117
12. Baltimore Ravens10024822
13. Detroit Lions10024419
14. Denver Broncos10024318
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers00021012
16. Tennessee Titans01018710
17. New York Giants0101849
18. Miami Dolphins00018016
19. Jacksonville Jaguars10017727
20. Los Angeles Rams10015330
21. Los Angeles Chargers01013424
22. Arizona Cardinals01013114
23. Washington Redskins01012521
24. Houston Texans01012111
25. Buffalo Bills10011128
26. New Orleans Saints0108923
27. Cincinnati Bengals0108220
28. Chicago Bears0108029
29. Cleveland Browns0105931
30. San Francisco 49ers0103726
31. Indianapolis Colts0102825
32. New York Jets0102132

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide