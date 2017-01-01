The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Green Bay Packers (7) 1 0 0 376 2 2. Kansas City Chiefs (1) 1 0 0 367 7 3. Dallas Cowboys (1) 1 0 0 331 8 4. New England Patriots (1) 0 1 0 329 1 5. Atlanta Falcons 1 0 0 328 5 6. Oakland Raiders (1) 1 0 0 327 6 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (1) 1 0 0 327 4 8. Seattle Seahawks 0 1 0 297 3 9. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 0 282 15 10. Carolina Panthers 1 0 0 267 13 11. Philadelphia Eagles 1 0 0 261 17 12. Baltimore Ravens 1 0 0 248 22 13. Detroit Lions 1 0 0 244 19 14. Denver Broncos 1 0 0 243 18 15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 0 0 210 12 16. Tennessee Titans 0 1 0 187 10 17. New York Giants 0 1 0 184 9 18. Miami Dolphins 0 0 0 180 16 19. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 0 0 177 27 20. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 153 30 21. Los Angeles Chargers 0 1 0 134 24 22. Arizona Cardinals 0 1 0 131 14 23. Washington Redskins 0 1 0 125 21 24. Houston Texans 0 1 0 121 11 25. Buffalo Bills 1 0 0 111 28 26. New Orleans Saints 0 1 0 89 23 27. Cincinnati Bengals 0 1 0 82 20 28. Chicago Bears 0 1 0 80 29 29. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 59 31 30. San Francisco 49ers 0 1 0 37 26 31. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 28 25 32. New York Jets 0 1 0 21 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)