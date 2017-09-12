PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran running back Chris Johnson in the wake of the serious injury to star David Johnson, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Cardinals had not officially announced the Chris Johnson signing.

The Cardinals released Chris Johnson in their final roster cuts this year.

ESPN reported Tuesday that David Johnson would undergo surgery on his dislocated left wrist and would be sidelined two to three months.

That would mean the second opinion sought by Johnson confirms the initial diagnosis by the Cardinals. Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that David Johnson’s injury was the same as that of Arizona rookie T.J. Logan. The timetable for Logan’s return was eight to 12 weeks.

David Johnson, an All-Pro selection at the “flex” position last season and considered among the best running backs in the league, was injured late in the third quarter of Sunday’s season-opening 35-23 loss at Detroit when he made a catch and was hit hard at the 3-yard line. The next and final time he touched the ball he fumbled at the Arizona 10-yard line to set up a Lions touchdown.

Chris Johnson knows the Cardinals offense well because he spent the last two seasons with the team. In an interesting twist, it was an injury to Chris Johnson that gave David Johnson the starting running back job as a rookie two years ago.

Chris Johnson, who missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury, rushed for 814 yards for Arizona two years ago. In his 10th NFL season, he needs 463 yards to top 10,000 for his career.

Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Elijah Penny are the remaining running backs on the Arizona roster. There also are reports that former Arizona State standout D.J. Foster was being signed off the New England practice squad.

Arians called the loss of David Johnson “a huge blow” but “not the end of the world.”

The coach had planned to get David Johnson 30 touches a game. Last season, David Johnson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. In addition to being the team’s leading rusher last year, he was the second-leading receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald.

He had set a goal of 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving, something only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have accomplished in a single season in NFL history.

David Johnson, in his third season as a pro, was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated NFL preview edition and the No. 1 pick of countless fantasy football fans. Many of them are expressing their dismay on Twitter.

