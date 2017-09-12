LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have placed inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve, another hit for a team coming off a three-win season.

A sixth-year pro, Freeman suffered a pectoral injury and concussion in a season-opening loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Freeman led Chicago with 110 tackles - a team-high 86 solo - last season. He was with the Colts from 2012-2015.

The Bears also placed receiver Kevin White on injured reserve for the third straight season Tuesday because of a broken shoulder. Receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Jonathan Anderson were promoted from the practice squad.

Nick Kwiatkoski figures to replace Freeman in the lineup.

The Bears - last in the NFC North in 2016 - visit Tampa Bay this week.

